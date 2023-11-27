Eastern Shore resort featuring life-size gingerbread house for holiday season

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — Are you ready to meet Santa? If you said yes, it's possible thanks to the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Golf Resort, Spa and Marina.

The waterfront resort, located on Maryland's Eastern Shore, announced its schedule of holiday experiences fro guests.

It will feature a variety of season activities including "Breakfast with Santa," a life-sized gingerbread house display, cooking and decorating sessions, holiday-themed crafts and games and more.

The “Breakfast with Santa” events will take place on December 16 and December 23 at the resort’s Water’s Edge Grill.

Between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., families can enjoy a menu of breakfast items while they meet and take photos with Santa.

The event is open to resort guests and local residents and reservations can be made by visiting here.

The gingerbread house display is new this year. Created by the resort’s talented pastry team, the display will be available for guests to see and take photos with throughout the holiday season.

Additionally, the resort will also provide cookie decorating sessions on select dates in December, a North Pole station where children can write letters to Santa, and holiday themed crafts and games every weekend throughout the season.

For more information, click here.