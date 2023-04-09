Easter egg hunt brings North Baltimore community together

BALTIMORE — Easter weekend calls for kids swarming their nearest park for Easter egg hunts.

Blips of colorful eggs dotted the green grass at Wyman Park Dell in North Baltimore on Saturday.

It was the first District 14 egg hunt since the pandemic.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos says it was the biggest turnout they've ever had.

"We had people from all over the district all over the city here and it's a great way to bring people to see how to enjoy Baltimore, cause we really know how to enjoy Baltimore and it's a great place, so this is one of the vents that make it that way," said Councilwoman Ramos.

The event was run with help from the Baltimore Family Alliance and featured activities like finger painting.

