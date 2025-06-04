East Baltimore's Yard 56 attracts Five Guys and The Breakfast Club

BALTIMORE — Two new restaurants are coming to East Baltimore's Yard 56.

The national award-winning burger chain Five Guys and the Breakfast Club, an upscale brunch restaurant, will bring Yard 56 to 97% occupied.

With Five Guys' arrival, this will be the burger chain's 16th location in Baltimore.

The Breakfast Club will occupy the ground floor space at the Lofts at Yard 56. The brunch restaurant is known for things like cinnamon roll pancakes with cream cheese frosting and seafood grits.

Since 2019, restaurants and bars are one of the only brick-and-mortar categories to see an increase in their share of retail sales,” says MCB’s Senior Managing Director of Leasing Erik Ylitalo. “This highlights a strong post-pandemic recovery and an increase in consumer spending on experiences. Typically, during economic recoveries, people tend to spend more on dining out rather than on cooking at home.”

Both tenants are projected to open in the next 12 months.

