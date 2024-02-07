Earn gift cards and become a recognized artist right in your backyard

ANNAPOLIS — From backyard bluebirds to soaring bald eagles, your bird photos could adorn the walls of Annapolis City Hall, and earn you cash.

In honor of National Bird Feeding month, Annapolis is holding its first ever "Fowl Play: Bird Photo Contest."

Marylanders of all ages are encouraged to submit their favorite photos of fine feathered friends to celebrate birding and conservation in the state.

You have until February 29th to enter. Contest judges are looking for original photos taken within one year of submission, preferably taken during February.

Winning photographers will receive gift cards to Wild Bird Unlimited, who sponsors the contest:



$25 gift card for first place in youth category (up to grade 5)

$50 gift card for first place in teen category (6th to 12th grade)

$75 gift card for first place in adult category

Runners up can also earn ribbons and additional giveaways.

An artist reception will take place at City Hall in March where photos will be mounted and displayed March through April in the City Hall art gallery at 160 Duke of Gloucester in Annapolis.

Maryland is home to more than 450 species of birds, with more than half of those species nesting in the state.

If you need inspiration we've got everything you need to know to capture that winning bird pic right in your own backyard. Check out Baltimore Backyards with Chris Swaim on Youtube.