EDGEWOOD, Md. — Seven people are without a home after an early morning fire Monday in Harford County.

Around 5:30 a.m., crews arrived at the Brookside Drive near Route 40 and Edgewater Park.

Fire officials say no residents or firefighters were hurt in the fire that spread to five townhomes. Two of those homes were empty.

The fire went up to three alarms, but crews say it was contained around 6:18 a.m.

Photographer Paul Jaffey

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.