Early morning fire kills two in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, MD — Deputy State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause a house fire that killed two people in Harford County.

The fire broke out at approximately 1:13 a.m. on the 800 block of Eerie Street, Wednesday Morning. The Susquehanna Hose Company and several surrounding departments responded. Initially firefighters were told that people might be trapped inside the house. Upon arrival, they encountered heavy flames consuming a two-story house.

An adult was able to escape. He was alerted by smoke alarms and jumped from a second-story window after his attempts to exit through the front door were unsuccessful.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is conducting an investigation into the fire’s origin and cause, working together with the Havre de Grace Police Department, which is standard operating procedure in cases involving fatalities.

Additional information will be provided as authorities continue to investigate and more details become available.