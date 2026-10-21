Early in-person voting begins Thursday in Maryland

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 22, across Maryland, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at locations throughout the state. Every county has at least one early voting center, and voters may cast their ballot at any early polling location within their county. Early voting runs through Oct. 29.

Honeygo Run Regional Park in Perry Hall currently serves only as a mail-in ballot drop box, but on the first day of early voting it will become one of the largest voting centers in the state.

Members of both parties are encouraging Marylanders to participate.

"One of the nice things about being in Maryland is we've made voting, I think, as easy as we possibly can make it. There's tons of opportunities. There's a vote by mail, which those ballots have already gone out. Early voting starts tomorrow," said Delegate Nick Allen, a Baltimore County Democrat.

"Make sure you vote. Every vote counts. We had an election right here in Baltimore County in June that was decided by 8 votes, so every vote counts. Make sure you get out there," said Delegate Kathy Szeliga, a Baltimore County Republican.

Question 3 on the ballot is shaping up to be the biggest fight of this election cycle. If it passes, whichever party is in power in Annapolis could redraw the state's congressional districts through gerrymandering to give their side more power.

Szeliga and Delegate Ryan Nawrocki were putting up lawn signs against the measure ahead of early voting.

"If this passes, partisan political gerrymandering will be in the Maryland constitution. I don't think Marylanders want to give up their rights, their constitutional protections to make sure that voters select their politicians, politicians don't select their voters," Szeliga said.

Governor Wes Moore and Democrats across the state are supporting the measure.

"This is a chance for Marylanders to decide whether or not we're going to push back, whether or not we're going to fight back against what the Trump administration and what the Supreme Court's doing with the voting, the gutting of the Voting Rights Act, and you know, I think what it boils down to, the reason why I support it is I think every state should have an even playing field," Allen said.

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