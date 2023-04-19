Early bird prom: Seniors invite seniors for a treat

BALTIMORE — Prom season is upon us. But this one could be called the “Early Bird Prom.”

The senior class at Dundalk High School invited seniors at Lighthouse Senior Living to be their dates.

The limo arrived mid-afternoon on Tuesday. Nails done. Hair done. New dresses.

They were ready to party like it was 1955.

Nestled well into their 80s, some are experiencing prom for the first time.

“I took my girlfriend to the prom,” said one prom goer.

“I took my sailor boy, my sailor boy,” said another, with a smile from ear to ear.

Who knew the dance floor would be filled as soon as Chaka Khan came on?

Hank, the veteran, did not stop dancing. After all, he blew the trumpet to get the troops out of bed in Korea.

They danced, they ate Chick-fil-A, and they drank from an open bar with lemonade and iced tea.

“It just shows you how you can help the community, and if you can, do it,” said Elizabeth, a student at Dundalk High.