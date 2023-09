BALTIMORE COUNTY — 2,977, that's the number of flags up along Putty Hill Avenue right now.

Each one represents a life lost during 9/11.

The Hope and Peace Foundation plants the flags every year, making what they call a path of honor along the Baltimore County Street.

The flags go from Old Harford to Harford Road, stretching three quarters of a mile along both sides of the road.

It's the 12th year they've done this.