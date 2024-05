BALTIMORE — Good news for former Francis Scott Key Bridge commuters.

If you are a Baltimore Region Discount Plan customer, you can use your plan and get discounts at the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel and Fort McHenry Tunnel.

This plan includes the JFK Highway and Hatem Bridge.

If your commute doesn't include these locations, E-ZPass says to cancel your plan and the MDTA will credit any Unused Commuter Trip charges for your current cycle.

