Dwyer Workforce Development celebrates 86 new graduates from healthcare program

BALTIMORE — The nonprofit known as Dwyer Workforce Development announced the graduation of 86 people from its Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Geriatric Nursing Assistant (GNA) Training program.

The ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 30, at 1:30 p.m. at the Baltimore War Memorial.

The graduates will now join the healthcare industry, addressing the shortage of professionals in that field.

Dwyer Workforce Development’s mission is to provide support to individuals seeking opportunities in the healthcare industry.

The organization not only offers free CNA training and job placement services, but includes financial assistance for housing, childcare and transportation based on individual needs.

