Dunkin' gives Ravens playoff tickets to Howard County teacher

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Students and teachers at one elementary school had the best school day of the year.

Dunkin' and Baltimore Ravens teamed up Friday morning to host a Purple Friday Pep Rally.

The first stop of the Ravens Caravan was Bollman Bridge Elementary in Howard County.

Poe and Ravens cheerleaders got the crowd going with cheers, music, and all the hype before Saturday's playoff game.

To top it all off, two tickets to the game were handed out to one lucky teacher.

And you don't need Amazon Prime to watch the game. You can watch it right here on WMAr.