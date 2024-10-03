Dundalk's Key Brewing to move production to Monument City in Highlandtown

BALTIMORE — Big beer news in Baltimore.

Two locally owned craft breweries are merging operations.

Dundalk based Key Brewing is moving production to Monument City's Highlandtown facility.

Although Key Brewing plans to close their taproom by October's end, they'll remain an independent company just while operating out of Monument City.

“For 10 years, we’ve called Dundalk home and our relationships with Eastern Baltimore County’s vibrant communities will continue," said Ray Schissler, partner of Key Brewing. "The majority of our customers will not notice any changes and we hope our regular taproom customers find their way to our new taps at 1 N. Haven Street."

