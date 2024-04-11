Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Dundalk hit and Run: Cut to the Chase

Police
Storyblocks
Police
Posted at 6:51 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 18:56:30-04

DUNDALK — A police chase made for the history books captured the attention of Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:10 p.m., a woman driving a black truck hit a pedestrian and kept going. 

It happened in the 2100 block of North Point Blvd. 

A chase, usually only seen on a scripted police show, ensued. 

With a group of police vehicles cautiously following behind, the woman switched lanes, weaving in and out of traffic on the highway and through the city with a flat passengers' side tire. 

She suddenly stopped, got out of the truck, and began walking around what appeared to be a car repair shop. 

She tripped and fell on the sidewalk. 

After spending what seemed like an eternity on the ground, she got up and walked to a wooded area. 

Shortly after, she hid under a tent. The police were not fooled by her hiding spot.

Officers found and apprehended the woman. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices