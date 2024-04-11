Dundalk hit and Run: Cut to the Chase

DUNDALK — A police chase made for the history books captured the attention of Baltimore on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4:10 p.m., a woman driving a black truck hit a pedestrian and kept going.

It happened in the 2100 block of North Point Blvd.

A chase, usually only seen on a scripted police show, ensued.

With a group of police vehicles cautiously following behind, the woman switched lanes, weaving in and out of traffic on the highway and through the city with a flat passengers' side tire.

She suddenly stopped, got out of the truck, and began walking around what appeared to be a car repair shop.

She tripped and fell on the sidewalk.

After spending what seemed like an eternity on the ground, she got up and walked to a wooded area.

Shortly after, she hid under a tent. The police were not fooled by her hiding spot.

Officers found and apprehended the woman.