Dump truck overturns, catches fire in Prince George's County; 2 children injured

SUITLAND, Md. — Four people were hospitalized after a crash in Prince George's County Monday morning.

Just before 11 a.m., Maryland State Police troopers responded to the area of northbound Interstate 495 for reports of a vehicle fire.

Police say a dump truck blew a tire, causing it to travel into the southbound lanes, where it overturned and caught fire.

At the same time, an SUV attempted to avoid the dump truck and overturned.

The driver and a child in the dump truck were taken to a Burn Center for their injuries.

The two people in the SUV, including a child, were both taken to hospitals as well.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.