DTLR partners with local artist to paint a mural in honor of Dr. King

BALTIMORE — Service comes in many forms.

One company gave kids a chance to have fun and express themselves on Monday while keeping Dr. King's legacy alive for generations.

Fashion brand DTLR partnered with local artist Cierra Lynn to paint a mural at the Cecil Kirk Recreation Center.

Kids helped transform their activity center with the artwork, including their hand prints and affirmations of positivism and encouragement.

The recreation director said events like this inspire lifelong service.

"It's absolutely one of those things that if you learn at a young age, you'll be able to know, and as you grow, you'll be able to say I gotta keep doing days of service, I gotta keep giving back to the community, I gotta keep giving back to spaces I live in," said David McNair, recreation district manager of East One.

The artist says she hopes to paint murals like this at all the rec centers in the city.