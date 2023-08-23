Dry seahorses, snake oil and dead snakes all recovered at Dulles Airport

BALTIMORE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at Washington Dulles International Airport seized some odd items from travelers recently.

The two travelers, arriving from Vietnam, were referred to a secondary baggage exam.

The first traveler was headed to Fairfax, Va., before being stopped.

Inspectors discovered prohibited pork, 77 dry seahorses, five jars of snail ointment and five dead snakes.

The import of these items without the necessary permits or documentation violated several laws and regulations said officials.

The second traveler was on his way to San Francisco after being stopped.

Inspectors discovered four prohibited pork products and 50 small boxes of a commercial herbal liquid medicine that listed its ingredients as snake oils.

CBP agriculture specialists seized all prohibited products and turned them over to USFWS inspectors.

Officials say the international trade in wildlife is estimated to be in the billions of dollars.

“Travelers can help protect wildlife and themselves by knowing what they are allowed to bring with them, whether traveling to or from the United States. All wildlife items that are imported to or exported from the U.S. — parts, products, or live animals — must be accompanied by proper documentation and declared,” said Ryan Noel, Special Agent in Charge for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement in the Northeast Region.

Animals and plants are being exploited for a wide variety of consumer goods, including live and taxidermied specimens, food products, jewelry, clothing and accessories, musical instruments, tourist souvenirs and many more products.