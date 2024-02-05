Drunk driver was 4x over the legal limit during fatal pickup truck crash

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have arrested and charged Derek Glenn, 49, following a fatal pedestrian crash in March 2023.

Glenn has been charged with negligent manslaughter, attempting to drive vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, failure to immediately stop vehicle at scene of accident involving death, and other traffic related offenses.

Baltimore Police Department

On March 17, 2023, a 42-year-old Heidi Rose was killed following a crash in West Baltimore.

Charging documents say Rose was crossing W. North Avenue when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

"Glenn made no attempt to stop after the collision with Rose," charging documents say.

After allegedly hitting her, Glenn lost control of the vehicle, striking the raised median, causing the front driver's side tire to separate from the vehicle. He then hit the same median head on, disabling the truck.

When police arrived, they found Rose in the middle of the roadway. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Glenn was also taken to the hospital with multiple injuries.

Police say part of Rose's clothes were stuck under the truck.

On the way to the hospital, Glenn told officials "he had a lot to drink." He added that he felt "no pain."

A review of Glenn's medical records showed his Blood Alcohol Concentration level was .356, over four times the legal limit.

This isn't Glenn's first time having "a lot to drink." He received a guilty conviction on January 20, 2023, for driving under the influence.

He's required to have an interlock on his vehicle, but the truck that struck Rose didn't have one.

Charging documents say if Glenn wasn't under the influence, it would've increased his likelihood of slowing down prior to hitting Rose.

On February 3, 2024, detectives arrested Glenn and took him to Central Booking.