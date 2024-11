BALTIMORE — City leaders, along with the Druid Heights community, cut the ribbon Tuesday for a new green space.

The space is off Etting Street and backs up to Gold Street.

The spot was once a vacant lot. Mayor Brandon Scott says people used it as an illegal dumping space.

Now, that lot has tree saplings ready to grow.

Mayor Scott added beauty isn't the only purpose the green space will provide.

He says it will also be used to mitigate flooding in the area.