Drug trafficking takedown in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The target in January—-a single block north of Johns Hopkins Hospital.

“The 900 block of North Broadway has been a known open-air drug market, home to notable violence and illegal activity including numerous shootings,” said Deputy City State’s Attorney Thomas Donnelly.

When investigators took a closer look, they found out what residents there have known all along.

“We were able to see almost a daily exchange of specifically cocaine and cannabis from this drug trafficking organization,” said Jennifer Brady who heads up the State’s Attorney’s Narcotics Division.

Over time, police identified seven members of a group calling themselves ‘The Deakyland Boyz’, ranging in age from 24 to 44, and they obtained search warrants, which turned up evidence of their criminal enterprise.

“Six guns, two assault rifles, approximately 80 grams of crack cocaine, approximately two pounds of cannabis, $10,000 in U.S. currency and various other materials,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Of the seven people indicted, three of them have already pled guilty.

The other four face mandatory minimum sentences on charges tied to handguns and drug trafficking.

No, investigators have not yet tied any of the seized guns to shootings in that block, and residents say the violence came from people living outside the neighborhood, but the evidence is clear.

The group had weapons to back up their drug trade and ignored warnings from the city to choose a better path.

“Group members have to see, again, that there are swift, certain and legitimate consequences for their actions if they refuse the mandate to put down the guns,” said Mayor Brandon Scott.