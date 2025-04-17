Drug affordability board prepares to set upper limit on prescriptions

BALTIMORE, MD — Cheaper prescription drugs are on the way in Maryland.

Years after being formed, the prescription drug affordability board is close to cutting the costs of several drugs.

Prescription drugs cost Marylanders millions each year.

The prescription drug affordability board is getting expanded access to bring those costs down.

Currently the board can only regulate the cost of drugs for state and local governments.

"This year the Maryland General Assembly passed landmark legislation authorizing our first in the nation prescription drug affordability board to make high-cost drugs more affordable for all Marylanders," said Vincent DeMarco with Maryland Healthcare for All.

Since 2019 the board has been working to bring down those prices.

There's been concern that the process is taking too long.

Now, it's finally preparing to do so for several drugs.

"Now the board is about to set upper payment limits on what state and local governments pay for several high-cost drugs, including Jardiance and Farxiga, which are anti-diabetic drugs, and they are just really busting budgets at the state and local level," said DeMarco.

DeMarco, for all, says the board will expand into more drugs.

"Figuring out what are the drugs that are most unaffordable and now Maryland state and local governments and eventually all Marylanders and put a limit on what we pay for those high-cost drugs," said DeMarco.

Governor Wes Moore still needs to sign the bill for the expansion to become law; that is expected to happen in May.

