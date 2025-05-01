Drought lowers yields for Maryland farmers

FREELAND, Md. — Dry, dusty soil fills the ground in Freeland just off where First Fruits Farm aims to grow crops for those in need.

For the last three years, the folks at First Fruits Farm have been dealing with the impact of the drought in Maryland.

“The last few years have definitely gotten worse and we're seeing that with our yields. Last year was the worst out of the last three years or so with about a 40% reduction in yield compared to about four years ago," said Jamison Hunsberger, the director of farm operations.

Rich Bernstein has been farming for 27 years, starting with a backyard farm that was a family project.

"The past three years have been the driest time in central Maryland that I can remember. Vegetable farming requires regular rainfall and particularly rainfall during critical periods of time whether it be potatoes, or corn, or green beans are producing the fruit and so that's a narrow window and so if the plants don't get rain, you don't get much fruit," said Bernstein, the farm's executive director.

The lack of rain has forced the farm to adapt.

"So we're trying to do everything that's within our control. So that's trying to build up our organic matter in the soil organic matter, and increase in organic matter helps retain more water, also helps absorb more water into that soil. We're trying to be more efficient with our drip irrigation to more efficiently use the water that we have in our wells and water the crops," said Hunsberger.

First fruits is different than other farms.

None of the produce grown here is sold, it’s given away.

Instead of the drought cutting in to profit margins, it’s cutting in to the food they can provide to those in need.

“Well, by the grace of God, we've been able to supplement what we grow with donations from the regional food system and that's from other farmers, producers, and so this facility that you've toured today is giving us the ability to take in millions of pounds of perfectly beautiful apples and bananas and cucumbers and peppers and tomatoes, everything you can imagine," said Bernstein. "Millions of pounds that has allowed us to supplement what we're doing," he added.

They’ve also changed up which crops they’re growing.

"We're looking for more drought resistant, more heat tolerant crops varieties of crops. So green beans, for example, we're paying close attention to the, the trials for these different varieties of green beans and using ones that are typically grown in Florida or in the south and we've seen them help increase yields even in the drought." said Hunsberger.

Despite the lack of rain the tractor keeps moving – hoping the drought clears up.

This is a great reminder for people that while we believe we control a lot through technology, in the end we don't control a lot if there if there's no rain in areas that require it for food production, it's not a good thing," said Bernstein.