Drone assists in arrest of 15-year-old armed robbery suspect in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for an alleged armed robbery in Gaithersburg.

Authorities say the juvenile approached the victim in the 800 block of West Side Drive armed with a knife.

The juvenile then assaulted the victim and stole his shoes.

Police were able to locate the suspect and get real-time information on his movements thanks to drone technology, Raven 3.

The juvenile was arrested and the stolen property was recovered.

He has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

He was later released to his guardian.