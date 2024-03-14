Drivers... slow down in Baltimore County -- new speed cameras go up Monday

TOWSON, Md. — Drivers in Baltimore County, be prepared to slow down.

Beginning March 18 speed cameras will be activated in these five school zones.



Lamb of God School, 4400 block of Ridge Avenue (eastbound)

The Jemicy School, 11200 block of Garrison Forest Road (north and southbound)

Scotts Branch Elementary School, 3600 block of Rolling Road (northbound)

Notre Dame Preparatory School, 800 block of Hampton Lane (eastbound)

Perry Hall Middle School, 4300 block of Ebenezer Road (eastbound)

Violators will be ticketed if caught going 12mph or more over the posted speed limit.

The cameras will be in operation Monday through Friday, between 6am and 8pm, including during summer and non-school days.

For the first 30 days, only warnings will be issued.

Check out other camera locations here.