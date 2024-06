BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Police need your help.

They're looking for the driver who was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened on June 1.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. on Northbound Route 702.

Police say the vehicle was described as a 2018-2021 Ford F250 or F350 Super Duty and it fled the scene.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Ronald Lee Lefavore, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact 410-887-5396.