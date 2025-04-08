Driver struck, killed by car after rear-ending dump truck on I-95 in Baltimore County

CATONSVILLE, Md. — An deadly overnight crash heavily impacted morning rush hour traffic in Baltimore County Tuesday.

The three vehicle collision happened around 3:30am along the southbound side of I-95 near I-695.

Maryland State Police say it all started when a Jeep Cherokee rear-ended a dump truck.

Upon impact, the Jeep became disabled in another travel lane.

At some point the unnamed 51-year-old Jeep driver stepped out and was struck by an oncoming Subaru.

They died on scene.

Three others, including the dump truck and Subaru drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

As result, three lanes were blocked off for hours causing traffic to back-up to Caton Avenue.

All lanes were reopened by 9am.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.