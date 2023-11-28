Driver shoots at another driver in Gambrills

GAMBRILLS, Md. — A driver said he was shot at by another driver after a confrontation outside a Wawa in Gambrills this morning.

Anne Arundel County police responded at about 6:30 a.m. to the Wawa, on Annapolis Road at Crain Highway.

The victim said he was behind a black Kia Optima in the Wawa parking lot. The victim yelled at the Kia's driver to move, and both drove onto Annapolis Road.

The Kia then pulled up next to the victim's car, and two males inside shot at his vehicle, as they turned onto Crain Highway.

The suspects then drove north toward I-97. The victim's vehicle was damaged, but he was not injured.

Anyone with information should call 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.