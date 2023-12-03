Driver killed in a single-car crash in Ellicott City

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Ellicott City on Saturday that killed one person.

Around 9:44 a.m., a 2015 Toyota Venza was traveling south in the 6100 block of Waterloo Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary, police believe the victim may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.