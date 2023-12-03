Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in a single-car crash in Ellicott City

deadly crash.jpg
File
deadly crash.jpg
Posted at 7:04 PM, Dec 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-02 19:04:53-05

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Ellicott City on Saturday that killed one person.

Around 9:44 a.m., a 2015 Toyota Venza was traveling south in the 6100 block of Waterloo Road when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Preliminary, police believe the victim may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices