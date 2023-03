PIKESVILLE, Md. — The driver of a truck is at Shock Trauma this morning after a tanker overturned Friday morning.

State Police say the crash happened at I-795 North past I-695 on the Outer Loop. The driver was taken to Shock Trauma. No other injuries were reported.

According to MDOT, 795 Northbound is closed from the Beltway to Owings Mills Boulevard. Crews have closed the ramps to 795 from the Inner and Outer Loop of 695.

This is a breaking news story. We'll bring you updates as we get them.