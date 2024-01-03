Driver in I-695 crash that killed six road workers expected to serve 18 months

Melachi Brown, one of the drivers involved in the I-695 crash that killed six, has plead guilty to 6 counts of felony auto manslaughter.

Brown appeared before a judge June 6 and was given pre-trial home detention. He was ordered to not drive or have contact the victims families.

READ MORE: Drivers involved in I-695 crash that killed six construction workers charged

Although he has no prior criminal record, prosecutors argued for no bail. They claim Brown told police he was only going 60 mph.

Yet evidence suggests just five seconds before the crash he was traveling 122 mph in a 55 mph construction zone, and 111 mph at the time of impact.

“I understand the charges, I’m just not sure why I’m being charged with them," Brown said in court.

According to Baltimore County State's Attorney's Office, the state recommended a sentence of 10 years suspend all but 3 months on each count, for an aggregate sentence of 60 years suspend all but 18 months, to be served at the local detention center, with 3 years of supervised probation upon his release.

The state also recommends he not drive during the period of probation and complete 40 hours of community service.

Brown will waive all pre-trial detention credits at the time of sentencing, and will continue on the same terms and conditions as his pre-trial release until his sentencing.

His sentencing has been delayed until March 28, 2024.

Lisa Lea, the other driver involved, will begin her trial on April 1, 2024.