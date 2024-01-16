Watch Now
Driver hospitalized after crashing into building in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Police Department
Posted at 6:52 PM, Jan 16, 2024
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — A person was hospitalized after crashing into a building Tuesday afternoon.

Volunteer Firefighters and an EMS unit responded to the scene, located in the 300 block of North Philadelphia Boulevard.

Officials say the driver was taken to a hospital.

