HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Harford County Friday morning.

Harford County Deputies responded for a vehicle that left the roadway/parking lot of business in the 500 block of Jarrettsville Road.

Police say the vehicle struck a natural gas valve in the ground. The road was closed while the gas leak was secured by BGE.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.