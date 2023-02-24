Driver keeps going after hitting Elkton woman who was crossing the street

ELKTON, Md. — Police are in search of a hit and run driver who allegedly struck and killed a woman in Elkton Thursday night.

Cecil County Sheriff's deputies were called to Maryland Route 279 and Iron Hill Road around 8:40pm.

On scene they found 58-year-old Lisa Foster, who appeared to have been hit by a car. She later died at a local hospital.

Investigators believe Foster was run over while crossing the street, and may have been there for nearly two hours before someone finally called 911.

The driver reportedly kept going towards Newark, Delaware in a dark, possibly blue, sedan with gray rims. The car likely sustained front-end damage.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-996-7838.