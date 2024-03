ESSEX, Md. — A man is dead after crashing into a pole in Essex Sunday morning.

Just before 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a crash in the 200 block of Back River Neck Road.

Police say the a 2016 Toyota Corolla was traveling on Back River Neck Road when it left the roadway and struck a pole.

The driver, 64-year-old Barry Stokes, was taken to a hospital where he later died.

This incident remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Crash Team.