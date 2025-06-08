Driver dies after colliding with Maryland State Police cruiser on I-95, causing five car pileup

ELKRIDGE, Md. — An overnight five car pileup leaves a driver dead in Howard County.

It happened around 2am Sunday along southbound I-95, just beyond route 100, in Elkridge.

That's where an on-duty Maryland State Trooper was sitting on the left shoulder, inside an unmarked patrol car.

Somehow a Jeep Cherokee drove onto the shoulder, and struck the trooper's cruiser.

The impact forced the Jeep into oncoming traffic, where it was hit by a GMC pickup truck.

This caused a chain reaction collision involving a Lincoln SUV and Volkswagen.

The unidentified Jeep driver died on scene. Their passenger was taken by ambulance to Shock Trauma.

Police say the trooper was hospitalized and later released. The GMC driver was also brought to the hospital.

Brenton Passmore, 32 of Crofton, the Volkswagen driver, was arrested and charged with suspected DUI.

Detectives are still working to determine how and why the Jeep ended up on the shoulder.

Lanes were closed for approximately four hours before fully reopening.