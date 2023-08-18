Driver carjacked at gunpoint on Rt. 295

LINTHICUM, Md. — A driver was carjacked at gunpoint on an exit ramp on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Linthicum overnight, said Anne Arundel County police.

Police found the female victim walking in the road, in the area of Nursery Road and Route 295, at about 3 a.m.

She said she was driving a dark blue Infiniti G37 on the exit ramp when a dark, older-model Ford Mustang rear-ended her.

The victim and suspect both got out of their cars. The suspect then tried to get into the victim's car. While this was happening, the passenger in the suspect's car got out with a black handgun and pointed it at the victim.

The victim ran away, and one of the suspects drove away in the victim's car.

Anyone with information is urged to contact (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.