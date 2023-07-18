Police: Driver fled scene after running over, killing 74-year-old pedestrian

LOTHIAN, Md. — Charges have been filed against a driver accused of fatally hitting a 74-year-old pedestrian and fleeing the scene.

Around 11pm Tuesday Anne Arundel County Police were called for a man lying in the street on Route 4, near Lower Pindell Road in Lothian.

Officers determined he'd been struck by a car. The driver kept going without stopping.

Police identified the deceased victim as Aubrey Lee Wallace, of Owings Mills.

The getaway car was found unoccupied a short time later in Prince George's County. Not long after, the alleged driver was arrested.

Police didn't release a name but said the suspect is a 22-year-old man from Landover.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 410-222-4700.