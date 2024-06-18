Dress for Success cuts ribbon on larger space in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — They say dress for the job you want, but for people trying to better their lives, it's easier said than done.

That's where Dress for Success Greater Baltimore comes in.

The nonprofit helps women get the professional clothes they need to feel confident in the steps towards a new career.

"It's amazing the transformation we see in some of the women. Once they get the job, they can come back and get at least five more outfits free of charge, and it's just beautiful to see the transformation of the women," said Evelyn Gaines, board chair at Dress for Success.

Dress for Success just cut the ribbon on a new larger space in downtown Baltimore on North Charles Street.

The nonprofit hopes the larger space can help even more women both look great and feel great.