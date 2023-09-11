Drayden African American Schoolhouse offers final free public open house of 2023

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — St. Mary's County Government's Museum Division will be offering the final free Open House of 2023 for visitors and the community at the Drayden African American Schoolhouse on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

This is in partnership with the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC) and it will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monthly open houses will resume in April 2024.

Drayden African American Schoolhouse is one of the best preserved one-room schoolhouses in the country.

It was also one of only three schools that opened in the Valley Lee District for Black students, as opposed to the 10 schools for white students.

SEE MORE: 'You cannot erase history': Preserved schoolhouse serves as community pillar

Volunteers will be available on site during the open house to share stories about the schoolhouse’s history with visitors.

All ages are welcome, and admission is free.

For more information about the Schoolhouse Open Houses, programs, admission prices and more, check theFacebook page.