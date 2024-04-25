Dr. Carey Wright appointed to lead the State Education Department.

The Maryland State Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Carey Wright as the next State Superintendent of Schools.

She has been serving as interim superintendent since October of last year but this vote makes it official.

Dr. Wright has been in the education sector for decades. She has worked in Prince George’s, Howard, and Montgomery County Public Schools as a teacher, principal, director of special education, and associate superintendent.

She served for nine years as the State Superintendent of Schools in Mississippi.

“I am honored to be selected as the State Superintendent of Schools for Maryland and I'm grateful to the State Board of Education for this amazing opportunity. Growing up in Maryland, I know how good our schools are and how much better we can be,” said State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey M. Wright.

“I believe by advancing literacy and mathematics for every child at every level from prekindergarten to high school graduation, we can prepare students for the career pathway they choose and success in life. Our work will bring transformational change and elevate public education in ways that will benefit today’s students and future generations.”

Dr. Wright will begin a full four-year term on July 1, 2024.

She will lead the department as it implements the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, a plan to commit billions of state and local tax dollars to overhaul schools over the next decade.