Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DPW worker shot while picking up trash in Southwest Baltimore

Police tape crime scene tape
Shutterstock
Crime scene tape.
Police tape crime scene tape
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 11:57:55-04

BALTIMORE — A DPW worker is in the hospital after being shot Friday morning.

Around 10:51 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Allendale Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers learned workers from the Department of Public Works (DPW) were in the back of the building collecting trash.

Police say a man started shooting, striking a 42-year-old DPW worker.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices