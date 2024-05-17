DPW worker shot while picking up trash in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A DPW worker is in the hospital after being shot Friday morning.

Around 10:51 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Allendale Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers learned workers from the Department of Public Works (DPW) were in the back of the building collecting trash.

Police say a man started shooting, striking a 42-year-old DPW worker.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he is listed as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.