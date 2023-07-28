DPW urges residents to continue to conserve water as they repair Cromwell Pumping Station

BALTIMORE — The Department of Public Works announced Friday that while one pump at Cromwell Pumping Station is back in operation, there is still work to be done.

So far, the pump is in partial operation, pumping 15 million gallons of water through the system, according to the city agency.

Since the fire back on July 13 that knocked out electricity and caused major damage to equipment, the station's electricity has been restored, and repairs to the valve, motor, and control system have been made.

DPW says that repairs will continue through next week to evaluate the water system's performance and evaluate lifting the Voluntary Water Restriction Notice now that the pump station has resumed partial operations.

Residents and businesses are urged to continue to the Voluntary Water Restriction Notice to reduce excessive water usage. This system-wide voluntary water conservation request remains in effect for Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Howard County.