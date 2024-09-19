DPW Deputy Director Richard Luna will step down in October, officials say

BALTIMORE — Deputy Director of the Department of Public Works, Richard Luna, will step down from his role in early October.

Luna took on the role back in July 2022.

WMAR spoke with Luna back in July following the release of a report from the Office of the Inspector General that detailed DPW's poor working conditions.

RELATED:

Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement following Luna's planned departure:

“I want to extend my sincere thanks to Director Luna for his tireless work on behalf of Baltimore. He stepped up to lead DPW at a critical time, helping to lead the agency through both challenging times and exciting progress, like the return of weekly recycling. We are excited for him in this next chapter of his journey, and will sorely miss his voice and expertise in City government. We know that he will carry Baltimore’s spirit, passion, and grit with him everywhere and will continue to make his DPW family and all of us proud.”

DPW officials say Luna's departure is a personal decision and has nothing to do with any work or performance-related issues with DPW.

Detail's on what's next for Luna were not shared.