DPW announces service changes amid winter storm

BALTIMORE — With the major snowstorm impacting Maryland, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced a few service changes going into Tuesday, January 7.

All trash and recycling services will be postponed to Wednesday, January 8.

Officials say the remainder of the week's trash and recycling services will be postponed to the next day:

Wednesday pickup is now Thursday

Thursday pickup is now Friday

Friday pickup is now Saturday

Street sweeping will still be suspended until further notice due to the snow and ice-filled curbs and temperatures.

DPW has also provided the following tips for residents to protect their homes from frozen pipes and flooding:

Let Your Faucet Flow: Run a thin stream of cold water from a faucet in your basement or lowest level. Keep Pipes Warm: Open cabinet doors to allow warm air to circulate around exposed pipes. Disconnect Outdoor Hoses: Remove hoses and shut off water to outdoor spigots. Stock Bottled Water: Keep bottled water on hand in case of service disruptions. Check Your Sump Pump: Test your sump pump regularly to prevent basement flooding as snow and ice melt.

Emergency services are still available.

If any city residents need assistance, contact 311 or submit a service request via the Balt311 app.

County residents should call 443-263-2220.