ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Due to a traffic accident at Route 32 and Route 170, there were significant delays in Anne Arundel County this morning.

As a result, dozens of school buses were running more than 15 minutes late.

All buses will make all stops but may be delayed in getting to those stops officials say.

Schools will make accommodations for students who are late because of these delays. All schools are open and operating on normal schedules.