Downtown Partnership of Baltimore hosting candidate forum on April 18

Posted at 2:20 PM, Apr 17, 2024
BALTIMORE — The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore is gearing up to host a candidate forum, co-hosted along several partner organizations.

Leading candidates for Mayor, City Council President and Council member positions will share their stances related to the future of Baltimore.

The forum will also include a question-and-answer session with candidates and participants.

Attendance is free but registration is required due to limited space.

To register, click here.

The Downtown Baltimore Candidate Forum will welcome the following candidates:

Mayoral candidates:

  • Sheila Dixon
  • Brandon Scott
  • Thiru Vignarajah
  • Bob Wallace

Council President candidates:

  • Zeke Cohen
  • Nick Mosby
  • Shannon Sneed

Council member, 11th District candidates:

  • Zac Blanchard
  • Eric Costello
