Downtown Baltimore Hooters one of many locations closing permanently, spokesperson says

BALTIMORE — Hooters is closing down multiple stores across the country, and the store in Baltimore is one of them.

In a statement, Hooters said that they made the difficult decision to close a select amount of underperforming stores.

They say they are like many restaurants under the pressure from current market conditions.

"Ensuring the well-being of our staff is our priority in these rare instances. With new Hooters restaurants opening domestically and internationally, new Hooters frozen products launching at grocery stores, and the Hooters footprint expanding into new markets with both company and franchise locations, this brand of 41 years remains highly resilient and relevant. We look forward to continuing to serve our guests at home, on the go and at our restaurants here in the U.S. and around the globe."

The next closest Hooters store is in Laurel, Maryland.