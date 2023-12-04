Downtown Annapolis gears up for Midnight Madness shopping

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Eight hours of uninterrupted holiday shopping -- fueled by vendors, carolers and Christmas spirit.

"All the stores stay open late till midnight the first three Thursdays in December and have specials going on inside with sales. They have refreshments outside on the sidewalk ,we have free entertainment going," said ​Erik Evans, Downtown Annapolis partnership.

Downtown Annapolis is unique compared to other places where people do their holiday shopping because it's filled with local businesses.

A lot of the people who own these shops, work in them too.

"We have about 80 local retailers and another 80 restaurants, most of them are locally owned so this provides sustainability for them throughout the rest of the year when you come and shop here," said Evans.

Supporting local businesses like Zachary's, the jewelry store has sat at the corner of main street for nearly 20 years.

"We're super fortunate to be in the best location, I would say, in all of Maryland. We love the visitors and the traffic we get down here and it's a great way to meet new friends," said Constance Polamalu - chief operating officer, Zachary's.

The jeweler's windows are decorated, just feet across from the Annapolis Christmas tree.

"Midnight Madness is an amazing night downtown in Annapolis. It's a great opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the holidays, for us it's the best opportunity to see our friends and family in the area," said Polamolu.

For each of the next three Thursday's, businesses will stay open until midnight.