Down powerlines causes road closures on I-695 in Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are asking drivers to avoid I-695 at Greenspring Road due to downed powerlines on the road.

Police say that down lines have closed the inner loop and partially closed the outer loop at exit 22.

All lanes are closed on the inner loop at exit 21, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Say tuned to WMAR-2 News for more updates.

695 was a mess near exit 21 and 22. Lauren Love sent us this video of the beltway looking like a parking lot. pic.twitter.com/idy3lTXzcx — Chris Swaim (@Chris_R_Swaim) September 9, 2023