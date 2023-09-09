Watch Now
Down powerlines causes road closures on I-695 in Pikesville

Posted at 10:15 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 22:17:16-04

PIKESVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are asking drivers to avoid I-695 at Greenspring Road due to downed powerlines on the road.

Police say that down lines have closed the inner loop and partially closed the outer loop at exit 22.

All lanes are closed on the inner loop at exit 21, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.

Say tuned to WMAR-2 News for more updates.

