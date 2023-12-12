Double T Diner to close in Bel Air

BEL AIR, Md. — Bel Air's Double T Diner is set to close soon, after more than 20 years off of Route 24 - but the owners could reopen a similar diner elsewhere in the area.

The diner, along with two other adjacent properties, is being bought out by the State of Maryland for a new District Court building.

The Mary E.W. Risteau District Court and Multi-Service Center has been on Bond Street in downtown Bel Air since 1983.

The state "determined that it is more cost effective to construct a new, modern and efficient facility" than to build on the current downtown site.

To that end, the state is buying out Double T Diner, Harford Bank and the former La-Z-Boy site. The state's Board of Public Works approved the purchases on Oct. 25

John Korologos, one of the owners of all the Double T Diner locations, said he's not sure yet exactly when the diner will close; a decision will be made this week.

The state officially bought the property last week, but is offering the diner a six-month lease so it can stay open through May 31. Korologos said he's not sure yet if they can do that, noting the owners are getting older.

He did say, however, that he'd like to open a smaller diner somewhere else in Bel Air.

"Bel Air's been good to me," he said.

Double T has six other locations; the oldest is in Catonsville, which has been there since 1959.

The statesaid earlier that the current courthouse isn't big enough to conduct court business (it has four courtrooms) and continues to have problems like insufficient security, inadequate roofing, and a failing climate-control system. It has "regularly leaked for most of its time in service and is contaminated with mold."